Chicago firefighter Drew Price to be remembered at Navy Pier ceremony on Monday

A solemn remembrance ceremony for the late Chicago firefighter Andrew "Drew" Price will be held on Monday at Navy Pier, marking one week since his tragic death while battling a blaze in Lincoln Park.

The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of 39-year-old Drew Price, who lost his life during a kitchen fire at Lincoln Station's Bar and Grill. The incident occurred when Price, positioned on the roof of the four-story building, fell through a light shaft, becoming trapped four stories below.

"We ask that you keep the Chicago Fire Department in your prayers and his family especially," said CFD Chief Annette Nance Holt. "This job is a very, very dangerous job. We go to work and we never know if we're going to come home."

Price's death marks the fourth Chicago Fire Department fatality in the line of duty this year.

"His heroism, bravery, and service will be long remembered. Truly grateful as an entire city," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

In support of Price's family, a GoFundMe page established by his sister-in-law has garnered over $72,000. The funds will also contribute to enhancing safety measures within the department. Additionally, all online donations made to the Chicago Fire Department Foundation through December 1st will be directed to Price's family.

A public visitation is scheduled at Navy Pier at 10 a.m. on Monday, followed by a memorial service at noon. FOX 32 Chicago will broadcast the service live.