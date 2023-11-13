Chicago firefighter dies after battling Lincoln Park fire

A Chicago firefighter who was badly injured Monday morning while battling an extra-alarm fire at a building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side has died.

Firefighter/EMT Andrew "Drew" Price, 39, sustained serious injuries after a "bad fall" while fighting the fire at a four-story mixed occupancy building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 6 a.m., fire commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said during a press conference.

A mayday was called after Price fell through a light shaft and became trapped behind a wall, according to Nance-Holt. Firefighters had to force a hole through a wall in order to extricate him.

Price was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries, Nance-Holt said. Price joined the Chicago Fire Department in March 2009.

About 150 firefighters were on the scene. No one else has been injured. Langford said it was too early to know how or why the fire started.

The eastbound #74 bus on Fullerton Avenue has been rerouted near the fire, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

