Chicago firefighters battle blaze at vacant building in Edgewater

Firefighters battled a 2-11 alarm fire in Edgewater Thursday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a still and box alarm fire at a vacant two-and-a-half story building around 6 a.m.

The building is located at 5356 North Sheridan Road. It was later upgraded to a 2-11 alarm when crews arrived on the scene and had to begin defensive efforts.

No injures have been reported at this time, according to Chicago fire officials.