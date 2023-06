article

A fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

SkyFOX was over 50th and Morgan around 2:45 p.m. and smoke could be seen in the area.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the area in flames was next to a rail container yard.

Multiple engines responded to the scene.

No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.