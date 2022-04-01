Expand / Collapse search

Chicago firefighters hand out smoke detectors after fatal Morgan Park fire

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Morgan Park
Chicago firefighters went door to door in the Morgan Park neighborhood Friday handing out smoke detectors after two men were found dead inside a burning home last night.

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters returned to the Morgan Park neighborhood after a fatal fire. 

Crews went door-to-door handing out smoke detectors and safety literature to neighbors. 

On Thursday night, two men were found dead inside a burning home on 113th and Homewood.

Officials say the fire was started by "excessive use of power strips and electrical cords."

Unfortunately, there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

