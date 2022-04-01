Chicago firefighters hand out smoke detectors after fatal Morgan Park fire

Chicago firefighters returned to the Morgan Park neighborhood after a fatal fire.

Crews went door-to-door handing out smoke detectors and safety literature to neighbors.

On Thursday night, two men were found dead inside a burning home on 113th and Homewood.

Officials say the fire was started by "excessive use of power strips and electrical cords."

Unfortunately, there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.