Chicago records first homicide just seconds into new year

The city of Chicago marked the beginning of the new year with its first homicide just seconds after midnight. In addition, nearly half a dozen shootings resulting in injuries were reported.

Chicago Police indicate a decrease in the number of shooting incidents, victims shot, and murders for the year 2023. However, the year 2024 has begun with a concerning start, witnessing five people shot in just 45 minutes.

The initial shooting occurred at midnight in Austin, with the belief that someone firing aimlessly to celebrate the new year was responsible. A 25-year-old woman, taking out the trash, heard gunfire and felt pain, sustaining a gunshot wound to the foot. She is reported to be in good condition, and no one is currently in police custody.

In the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, a home in the 7000 block of South Wabash bore witness to a disturbing incident. At least 19 bullet holes were counted in a front window, with shots originating from outside. Three individuals inside were shot, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man. A 49-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago, while a 48-year-old woman was shot in the arm and is in fair condition. No suspects are currently in custody.

Despite neighbors being too afraid to speak on camera, they shared that someone in the targeted home was the intended victim.

Another shooting occurred after midnight in the 700 block of E 105th Place, where a man was shot in the foot but refused to cooperate with the police.