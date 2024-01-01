Park Manor shooting: Man killed, 2 others wounded inside home

A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting Monday in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

Shots were fired through the window of a residence around 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. A 53-year-old man was shot several times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 49-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 48-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical and fair condition, respectively.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.