United flight from Chicago evacuated due to ‘security concern,’ airline says

The Brief A United Airlines flight from Chicago to New York City was diverted to Pittsburgh and evacuated on Saturday due to a "security concern." All 159 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated from the plane, according to a United spokesperson. Local police searched the plane but did not find anything.



A United Airlines flight from Chicago to New York City was diverted to Pittsburgh and evacuated due to a "potential security concern" on Saturday.

What we know:

The flight took off from O’Hare International Airport around 9:30 a.m. before being diverted and landing in Pittsburgh International Airport a little before noon, according to data from FlightAware.com.

The plane was diverted to "address a potential security concern," according to a United Airlines spokesperson.

Nearly 160 passengers and six crew members were evacuated from the plane via slides. No injuries were reported.

Allegheny County police said their bomb squad responded to the airport for a reported "security threat" involving the plane. Police and K9s searched the plane but did not find anything.

Police said the incident was cleared, and the airport remained open and operational.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the exact nature of the threat was.