Chicago food bank begins construction on new North Center building

With inflation still at a high and many families relying on food banks, a local agency is expanding.

Common Pantry kicked off construction on Friday for their new 3,500 square-foot home.

The building located on 39th and North Lincoln Avenue is the first to be owned by Common Pantry in the agency's 56-year history.

Officials say the space will be fully accessible and equipped with a free grocery store, a large communal dining space, and a commercial kitchen for its weekly hot lunch program.

Last year, Common Pantry served nearly 7,200 families across the Chicago area.