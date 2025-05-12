Chicago fossil expert ranked No. 2 coolest job in U.S.
CHICAGO - A job that digs into the past is making waves in the present.
A paleontologist at Chicago’s Field Museum was just named the coolest job in Illinois—and the second-coolest job in the entire country.
What we know:
The rankings come from career website Career.io, which surveyed over 3,000 people to find the most exciting and unique jobs in the U.S. They described the role of a paleontologist as a mix of science, storytelling, and prehistoric adventure.
"One week might put you on a dig; the next, prepping a T. rex skeleton for display," Career.io wrote. "It’s a hands-on role steeped in science, storytelling, and Jurassic-sized excitement."
Coming in just behind the paleontologist on the Illinois list were a scientist at Fermilab and an engineer at John Deere in the Quad Cities.
By the numbers:
Nationally, these are the top five coolest jobs.
- Animator at Pixar
- Paleontologist at the Field Museum
- Research scientist at Hershey
- Wildlife biologist at Yellowstone National Park
- Marine biologist for NOAA, based in Honolulu
Big picture view:
Career.io noted that these are more than just jobs—they’re careers that "spark imagination and shape industries."
The Source: The information in this article was obtained from Career.io.