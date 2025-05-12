Chicago fossil expert ranked No. 2 coolest job in U.S.

The Brief A Field Museum paleontologist was ranked the coolest job in Illinois and second nationally. The ranking comes from a Career.io survey of more than 3,000 people. The top spot nationally went to an animator at Pixar.



A job that digs into the past is making waves in the present.

A paleontologist at Chicago’s Field Museum was just named the coolest job in Illinois—and the second-coolest job in the entire country.

What we know:

The rankings come from career website Career.io, which surveyed over 3,000 people to find the most exciting and unique jobs in the U.S. They described the role of a paleontologist as a mix of science, storytelling, and prehistoric adventure.

"One week might put you on a dig; the next, prepping a T. rex skeleton for display," Career.io wrote. "It’s a hands-on role steeped in science, storytelling, and Jurassic-sized excitement."

Coming in just behind the paleontologist on the Illinois list were a scientist at Fermilab and an engineer at John Deere in the Quad Cities.

By the numbers:

Nationally, these are the top five coolest jobs.

Animator at Pixar Paleontologist at the Field Museum Research scientist at Hershey Wildlife biologist at Yellowstone National Park Marine biologist for NOAA, based in Honolulu

Big picture view:

Career.io noted that these are more than just jobs—they’re careers that "spark imagination and shape industries."