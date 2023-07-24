Chicago gang member sentenced for violent crimes

A member of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for his involvement in a criminal organization responsible for murders and violent drug-dealing on Chicago's West Side.

Last year, 33-year-old David Arrington pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say his criminal activities included the murder of two individuals, shooting and injuring two others, and acting as a driver in a gang-related murder attempt.

Arrington's conviction was part of a larger investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 45 guns, around 1,000 rounds of ammunition, about 17 kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of heroin, and 100 grams of crack cocaine.

David Arrington | U.S. Attorney’s Office

The investigation revealed that Wicked Town gang members were involved in numerous violent acts, including Arrington's two murders and at least 17 others. They also committed attempted murders, armed robberies, and assaults.

The gang frequently boasted about their criminal activities on social media, prosecutors said.

Operating mostly in the city's Austin neighborhood, the gang utilized "trap houses" to store illegal firearms and narcotics.