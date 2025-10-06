1 in custody after pair shot in Chicago garage

The Brief A man and a woman were shot Sunday night inside a garage in the East Side neighborhood, police said. The 62-year-old man was hit in both legs, and the 23-year-old woman was shot in the knee. The suspected gunman, who knew the victims, was arrested at the scene, and charges are pending.



Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Hegewisch neighborhood and a suspect was taken into custody, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 13500 block of South Avenue N and found a 62-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who had been shot inside a garage, according to police. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, and the woman was shot in the right knee.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Police said the shooter, who was known to the victims, stayed at the scene and was arrested without incident.

A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending as Area Two detectives investigate.