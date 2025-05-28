Chicago's Garrett Popcorn named one of travelers' favorite airport treats by Yelp
CHICAGO - Garrett Popcorn Shops, the iconic Chicago snack brand known for its signature caramel and cheese mixes, has landed on Yelp’s list of the Most Loved Airport Brands in the U.S.
What we know:
Garrett Popcorn Shops was ranked No. 15 in Yelp’s report highlighting the top 25 airport brands that travelers love most.
The report, released just as the summer travel season began over Memorial Day weekend, highlights the food and beverage brands that travelers consistently seek out during layovers and pre-flight downtime.
"Chicago-born brand, Garrett Popcorn Shops made the list (no. 15) as one of the top brands that travelers look for while at the airport while waiting for their flights in O’Hare," a Yelp spokesperson told FOX 32.
Garrett's Popcorn | Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Dig deeper:
The list is based on Yelp data from millions of reviews, star ratings, searches, photo uploads and page views from airport visitors nationwide. Brands needed at least five airport locations to be eligible for the ranking.
Check out the top 10 U.S. airport brands below:
- Vino Volo
- Chick-fil-A
- Shake Shack
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop
- Starbucks
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Qdoba
- Dunkin'
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
- Xpresspa
To read the full report, click HERE.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Yelp.