The Brief Chicago's Garrett Popcorn Shops ranked No. 15 on Yelp’s list of Most Loved Airport Brands in the U.S. The list was based on millions of traveler reviews and ratings across airport locations. The report highlights how travelers are embracing airport amenities more than ever.



Garrett Popcorn Shops, the iconic Chicago snack brand known for its signature caramel and cheese mixes, has landed on Yelp’s list of the Most Loved Airport Brands in the U.S.

What we know:

Garrett Popcorn Shops was ranked No. 15 in Yelp’s report highlighting the top 25 airport brands that travelers love most.

The report, released just as the summer travel season began over Memorial Day weekend, highlights the food and beverage brands that travelers consistently seek out during layovers and pre-flight downtime.

"Chicago-born brand, Garrett Popcorn Shops made the list (no. 15) as one of the top brands that travelers look for while at the airport while waiting for their flights in O’Hare," a Yelp spokesperson told FOX 32.

Garrett's Popcorn | Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Dig deeper:

The list is based on Yelp data from millions of reviews, star ratings, searches, photo uploads and page views from airport visitors nationwide. Brands needed at least five airport locations to be eligible for the ranking.

Check out the top 10 U.S. airport brands below:

Vino Volo Chick-fil-A Shake Shack Potbelly Sandwich Shop Starbucks Einstein Bros. Bagels Qdoba Dunkin' The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Xpresspa

To read the full report, click HERE.