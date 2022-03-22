Chicago gas giveaway: Here's where you can score free gas this week
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson released the list of city and suburban gas stations taking part in his $1 million gas giveaway Thursday.
"This is the largest free gas giveaway effort in Illinois and perhaps the country," Wilson said.
The gas stations are from Rosemont to Harwood Heights, from Schiller Park to Stickney and more than 20 gas stations in the city. Just look for the long lines.
Although this time around, Wilson says he has collaborated with police and suburban mayors to keep the traffic nightmare to a minimum.
People at the pumps in Oak Forest Tuesday said the traffic won't bother them.
"I think it's awesome what he's doing. There's a lot of people that are struggling right now, so I think it's amazing," Nicole Alexander said.
Leslie Miulli said she thinks the idea is awesome.
"I come this way every morning so I might stop in," Miulli said. "I mean people really need it right now it's a bad situation."
Arlene Kaatz said she isn't planning on taking a spot in line but appreciates the donation.
"I think it's wonderful," said Kaatz. "I'd rather let people who really need the help get in line ... I just live a couple blocks away and people are prepared.
Like his giveaway last week, each person will receive $50 worth of gas.
But Wilson has asked the gas stations to lower the price of gas for the event so the $50 will go even farther.
Wilson, a self-made businessman and philanthropist has also contributed millions to pandemic related causes, donated some 30 million face masks to the City of Chicago, hospitals, the Cook County Jail police, and others.
Wilson also personally donated $1 million to help people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
The gas giveaway will be held Thursday starting at 7 a.m. until the $1 million worth of gas is depleted.
The following are the Chicago area gas stations participating in the second round of free gas:
- Super Save 48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Citgo 9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL
- Marathon 1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL
- Citgo 1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
- Mobil 2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL
- Super Save 9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
- BP 4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL
- Marathon 340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Falcon 43 North Homan, Chicago, IL
- Mobil 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
- Super Save 101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
- Super Save 11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
- Falcon 18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
- Citgo 6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
- BP 7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Falcon 8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
- Citgo 13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
- Exxon Mobil 1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
- BP 15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
- BP 11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
- BP 3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
- Phillips 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
- BP 5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
- BP 3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
- BP 4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL
- Amoco 1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL
- Mobile 1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
- Shell 2477 S Archer Chicago, IL
- BP 3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL
- Citgo 501 W 31st Chicago, IL
- Mobile 9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL
- Citgo 15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL
- BP 5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL
- Citgo 11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL
- Shell 11725 S Pulaski Alsip IL
- Amoco 4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL
- BP 342 E 35th St. Chicago IL
- Shell 6434 W Archer Chicago IL
- Shell 2474 Thatcher River Grove IL
- BP 4401 W 55th Chicago IL
- BP 17th and Bataan Broadview IL
- Thornton’s 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor IL
- Thornton’s 1125 25th Ave Bellwood IL
- Shell 385 Sauk Trail Park Forest
- Shell 4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL
- Clark 1201 w 87th Chicago IL