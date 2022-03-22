Chicago gas giveaway: Here's where you can score free gas this week

Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson released the list of city and suburban gas stations taking part in his $1 million gas giveaway Thursday.

"This is the largest free gas giveaway effort in Illinois and perhaps the country," Wilson said.

The gas stations are from Rosemont to Harwood Heights, from Schiller Park to Stickney and more than 20 gas stations in the city. Just look for the long lines.

Although this time around, Wilson says he has collaborated with police and suburban mayors to keep the traffic nightmare to a minimum.

People at the pumps in Oak Forest Tuesday said the traffic won't bother them.

"I think it's awesome what he's doing. There's a lot of people that are struggling right now, so I think it's amazing," Nicole Alexander said.

Leslie Miulli said she thinks the idea is awesome.

"I come this way every morning so I might stop in," Miulli said. "I mean people really need it right now it's a bad situation."

Arlene Kaatz said she isn't planning on taking a spot in line but appreciates the donation.

"I think it's wonderful," said Kaatz. "I'd rather let people who really need the help get in line ... I just live a couple blocks away and people are prepared.

Like his giveaway last week, each person will receive $50 worth of gas.

But Wilson has asked the gas stations to lower the price of gas for the event so the $50 will go even farther.

Wilson, a self-made businessman and philanthropist has also contributed millions to pandemic related causes, donated some 30 million face masks to the City of Chicago, hospitals, the Cook County Jail police, and others.

Wilson also personally donated $1 million to help people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The gas giveaway will be held Thursday starting at 7 a.m. until the $1 million worth of gas is depleted.

The following are the Chicago area gas stations participating in the second round of free gas:

