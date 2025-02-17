Chicago gas station fundraiser aims to provide life-saving vests for police

The Brief A Shell gas station at 2632 W. 111th Street is donating five cents per gallon to buy bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers through the "Get Behind the Vest" campaign. Beverly Bank and Trust and Athletico Physical Therapy are matching the donation, totaling 15 cents per gallon toward the cause. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has replaced more than 13,000 vests since 2014 and expanded the program to include K-9 officers.



Starting today through Friday, drivers who fill up at the Shell gas station at 2632 W. 111th Street can help provide life-saving equipment for Chicago police officers.

As part of the "Get Behind the Vest" campaign, the station is donating five cents for every gallon of gas pumped to purchase new bulletproof vests for CPD officers.

What we know:

The campaign, organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, aims to help officers replace their bulletproof vests, which typically last about five years.

After that, officers are responsible for buying their own replacements, which can cost around $500 each.

Beverly Bank and Trust and Athletico Physical Therapy are matching the five-cent-per-gallon donation, bringing the total contribution to 15 cents per gallon.

The fundraiser runs through Friday at the Shell station on 111th Street.

Why it matters:

According to Alderman Matthew O’Shea, many officers have been wearing their original vests for 10 to 20 years, far past the recommended lifespan.

"In the event of something catastrophic, that vest might not save them," O'Shea said.

The cost of replacing vests can be a financial burden for officers, especially since they need multiple vests throughout their careers. The "Get Behind the Vest" campaign helps ease that burden and ensures officers have up-to-date protective gear.

What's next:

The fundraising effort culminates with the 11th annual "Get Behind the Vest" pancake breakfast on Sunday. Tickets are $5, and proceeds will also go toward buying new vests.

Since its launch in 2014, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has replaced over 13,000 vests and expanded the program to supply vests for CPD K-9 officers as well.