Man killed in shooting at Chicago gas station

A man was fatally shot a gas station in Englewood early Friday morning.

The 29-year-old victim was at a gas station near West 63rd Street and Wentworth Avenue just before 2 a.m. when an unknown offender started shooting.

Police say the suspect walked up to the victim and fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.