Man killed in shooting at Chicago gas station

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot a gas station in Englewood early Friday morning. 

The 29-year-old victim was at a gas station near West 63rd Street and Wentworth Avenue just before 2 a.m. when an unknown offender started shooting. 

Police say the suspect walked up to the victim and fired shots. 

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. 

No arrests were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.