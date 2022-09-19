Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded

Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old was shot multiple times on the right side of his body, police said. He was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, officials said.

Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot once in the leg and transported to U of C where he was in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Two detectives are investigating.