German-American Oktoberfest celebrates over 100 years in Lincoln Square

Enjoy German hospitality, traditional singing and dancing and more as the German-American Oktoberfest returns to Lincoln Square.

The three-day festival began Friday night and lasts through Sunday.

Chicago's German-American Fest is celebrating over 100 years on the North Side dating back to 1920.

There are two German hospitality tents with traditional food and drinks. There will be performances with traditional singing and dancing groups that will perform Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the amusement section of the fest with carnival games and more.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday on Lincoln Avenue from Irving Park Road north to Eastwood, west to Western and north to Lawrence.

Oktoberfest has free admission.