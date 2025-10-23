Chicago girl, 12, reported missing from South Side

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 12-year-old Alondra Ayala, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood. She was wearing her school uniform and carrying a black-and-purple backpack when she disappeared.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon from the West Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Alondra Ayala, 12, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 64th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Ayala is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Ayala was last seen wearing her school uniform (depicted above) with a burgundy shirt, burgundy sweatpants, a beige hoodie, black jacket and carrying a black-and-purple backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Ayala's whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.