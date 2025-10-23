Chicago girl, 12, reported missing from South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon from the West Englewood neighborhood.
What we know:
Alondra Ayala, 12, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 64th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Ayala is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Ayala was last seen wearing her school uniform (depicted above) with a burgundy shirt, burgundy sweatpants, a beige hoodie, black jacket and carrying a black-and-purple backpack.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Ayala's whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
The Source: The information in this report came from a CPD missing person alert.