Chicago girl, 13, reported missing from Southwest Side

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side Monday.

Chicago police said Payton Green was last seen in the 6800 block of Western Avenue on Sunday.

Payton currently has pink hair, not blue like the provided picture shows. She is roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Payton's whereabouts was asked to contact Chicago Police Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.