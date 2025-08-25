Chicago girl, 16, reported missing over the weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night from the North Side.
Missing Chicago girl
What we know:
Yesenia Aguilar was last seen around 11 p.m. at a party at the Lamassu Youth Center located at 6301 N. Pulaski Road, according to a CPD endangered missing person alert.
Aguilar has brown eyes and long black hair. She lives in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Aguilar's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five's Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-6554.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.