Chicago girl, 3, abducted by mother: police

Chicago police are looking for a young girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother Thursday from the Englewood neighborhood.

Ariel Brown, 3, was last seen yesterday in the 6200 block of South Emerald Drive, according to a CPD child abduction alert.

Ariel should be in the company of her mother, Tatyana Brown, police said.

She is 3 feet tall and roughly 30-40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Ariel was last seen wearing a green shirt with stars, gray leggings and multi-color shoes with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.