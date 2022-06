A 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The girl was shot in the leg about 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Authorities have not released any additional details.