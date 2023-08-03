Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Gold Coast: police

A man was robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast early Thursday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 33, was on the street in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue when two males got out of a dark SUV and demanded his belongings.

The offenders forcefully took the victim's property while armed with handguns before fleeing westbound on Delaware Place.

The victim was not hurt or injured and refused medical treatment.

No arrests were reported as detectives investigate.