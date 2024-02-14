New video released of suspect in killing of Chicago grandmother

Chicago police released new video of a suspect wanted in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of a grandmother in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

On Feb. 22, 2020, Latonia Williams had just gotten into her car parked outside her home in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, according to police. Williams was fatally shot in the head.

Williams was a mother of three grown children and a grandmother to four.

"Why would they do this to Tonya? She didn’t deserve to be executed," the victim’s sister, Jamila Hughes, told FOX 32 in the days after the shooting.

Williams had recently got her license and started her own daycare. She had not even been married a year and was still a newlywed.

"Heard the shots and he immediately went out and he saw her car hadn’t moved and he walked out to her car and saw the windows were shattered and he found her," Jamila said.

The video released by police on Wednesday shows someone exit black sedan and remove the license plate from the car before driving away.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.