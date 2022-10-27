Chicago group files lawsuit to stop enforcement of youth curfew on Halloween

A lawsuit seeks to block Chicago’s youth curfew on Halloween.

The suit was filed by the group, "Good Kids Mad City."

The Tribune reports that every year on Halloween, Good Kids Mad City holds an event in Hyde Park where members — "Cop Watch" — observe police activity with the goal of deescalating and discouraging police misconduct.

The lawsuit claims members are concerned officers will arrest and harass them during their event.