Chicago group pushing to change location of proposed South Loop high school

A Chicago group is pushing an alternative site for a new South Loop high school.

Chicago Public Schools is planning to build the $150 million campus at 2450 South State Street. But that location had been set aside for affordable housing.

Activists with "The Hope Center" are pushing to move the project to 17th and Canal.

"The city really should have engaged the community members a lot more authentically to come up with a site that is something everyone can agree on," said state Rep. Theresa Mah of Chinatown.

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to make a final decision on the school in June.

The school would serve students from the South Loop, Chinatown, Douglas, and Bridgeport neighborhoods.