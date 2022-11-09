Chicago group turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless

You probably have a bag filled with them: plastic shopping bags.

But a local initiative is transforming what many would call junk into a necessity.

In the back of a Hegewisch bar is a bit of magic, as a group of women who met on Facebook are turning thousands of plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.

They call themselves BAM, short for Bags and Mats for those in need.

Since last spring, they’ve been meeting in the back of Steve’s Lounge every Wednesday afternoon, cutting thousands of plastic bags into strips, tying those strips together and then weaving the plastic yarn — or "plarn" — into a six-foot long colorful — and surprisingly soft — sleeping mats.

It takes between 600 and 800 plastic bags to make just one of the mats, which are then given to people who distribute them to Chicago’s homeless population.

The group started on Facebook and was focused on making masks during the pandemic but shifted to weaving plastic bags after they were given a gift of wooden looms.

"I think most of us, especially anyone who has lived on the Southeast Side, a lot of the families worked in the mills…so people have a stronger appreciation of helping others," said Patti Gibbon.

So far, this group has woven and distributed about 200 plastic bag mats for the homeless, and they say they’re only getting started.