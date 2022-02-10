Chicago group urges support of city's Black house museums

A group of local leaders are urging people to support Chicago's Black house museums during Black History Month.

Members of the Coalition of Black House Museums said that the venues are where African-American history and stories are preserved.

They include the A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, the Elijah Muhammad House, the Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, and the Muddy Waters Original Jam Out Museum.

House museums often are in private homes or buildings and contain historical artifacts, art and other collections.

"Urban historic preservation is a critical aspect of activating cultural economic development in our community. We must begin to tell our own stories. That’s what this is all about," said L. Muhammad, owner and founder of the Elijah Muhammad House.

The Coalition of Black House Museums was formed in March 2021.