Chicago gunmen in stolen car shoot victim in chest after traffic crash: police

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a stolen car in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say the male victim was traveling in a Dodge Charger in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue when he got into a traffic crash with a stolen F150.

The victim exited his vehicle, at which point the offenders in the F150 fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.