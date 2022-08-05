Expand / Collapse search

Chicago health officials push for more people to get COVID vaccinated ahead of school year

CHICAGO - The Chicago Department of Public Health is looking to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school year.

They're hosting two family vaccine clinics this weekend.

The first clinic will be held at Truman College, and the other at Malcolm X College.

Both clinics are Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition, there will be some vaccine incentives available while supplies last.

Cook County remains at the "high" risk of transmission level for COVID.