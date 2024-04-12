Cook County man arrested for allegedly distributing drugs to teens

A Chicago Heights man is accused of distributing cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, and vape pens to teenagers across the suburbs.

The investigation began in the fall of 2023 when Orland Park police received a tip alleging that a man was using Snapchat to distribute the drugs to students at Carl Sandburg High School.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jeffrey Meyer, allegedly provided the illicit substances to teenagers as young as 13 years old.

In recent weeks, Orland Park police conducted an operation targeting Meyer, during which he allegedly delivered cannabis and mushrooms to an undercover officer.

On Friday, authorities executed a search warrant at Meyer's home, where they seized over 300 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 23 pounds of cannabis and THC products, and three firearms. One of the firearms, a Glock, was equipped with a "switch" that converted it into an automatic weapon.

Additionally, police discovered over $79,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Jeffrey Meyer

Meyer faces charges including possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

No further details were provided by the police.