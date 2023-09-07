3 charged with fatally shooting neighbors in Chicago Heights

article

Three men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that killed two men Sunday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights

Alexis Mendoza, 19, and Adrian Romo-Trejo, 24, and Jesus Mendoza, 43, in the shooting deaths of 30-year-old David Parra and 32-year-old Antonio Munoz.

The victims' family told FOX 32 that the men were neighbors from across the street and they came over around 4 a.m. and made violent threats to the victims in the 500 block of West 14th Place.

The family said Parra grabbed a gun and chased them out of the house, but they came back.

"They did start walking away and they came back. And that's when they started shooting at my husband and my cousin," said Crystal Chavez.

Paramedics transported Parra and Munoz to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, Alexis Mendoza and Romo-Trejo were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jesus Mendoza was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

A Cook County judge ordered Alexis Mendoza and Romo-Trejo to be held without bond while Jesus Mendoza was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.

Martha Chavez said both victims had children and no criminal background.

"They had nothing to do with any violence," Chavez said. "They were both family men. And to be taken like this is not acceptable."