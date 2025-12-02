Chicago could ban hemp products with THC, but businesses push back

The Brief Chicago's City Council is likely to ban hemp products with THC, much like Congress recently did. But local businesses that sell THC and CBD products argued such a ban would hurt them. The congressional ban on hemp-derived consumables does not take effect until November 2026.



Chicago City Council members will likely move to ban hemp products with THC just like Congress did last month.

What we know:

But several of Chicago's most successful commercial producers of THC and CBD products are asking aldermen to vote against the proposed ordinance that bans the sale of cannabis-infused hemp products.

If passed, the ordinance proposed by Ald. Marty Quinn (13th Ward) would end the sale of edibles, drinks, and vapes infused with THC, many of which are sold at small independent shops throughout the city and by large successful breweries, which have been in business for decades.

"Unfortunately, this ordinance, it pains me to say, it could possibly lead to job cuts here at the brewery if we're no longer allowed to produce, possess or even make these products from the case," said John Deth, the founder of Revolution Brewing on the city’s North Side.

The City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection is set to take up the ordinance at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the congressional ban on most hemp-derived consumables does not take effect until November 2026.