Chicago high school students lead 'Parade to the Polls' to cast early ballots

High school students who are voting for the first time led a "Parade to the Polls" in Chicago Thursday.

The young voters spent a few minutes Thursday afternoon casting their early ballots for the June 2 primary election.

The ballot includes the race for governor.

Cook County is also rolling out new electronic poll books.

Officials demonstrated the new technology Thursday. Each device is loaded with a list of registered voters and replaces paper rosters.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This is expected to reduce line and wait times, and voter fraud.

Advertisement

Officials say 4,500 electronic poll books have been purchased, and each are equipped with 12 language options.