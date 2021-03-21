Chicago History Museum, where 80 percent of visitors are white, trying to diversify

article

The new president of the Chicago History Museum wants to make the city's oldest museum interactive and to increase and diversify attendance.

CEO Donald Lassere says 80% of those visiting are White in a city that has a majority-minority population.

Lassere comes to the Chicago History Museum from the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, where he tripled attendance by shifting the public's perception of it from a boxing museum to a cultural center.

Lassere tells the Chicago Sun-Times that when it was decided to target women, the Ali Center changed the type of temporary exhibits it had and the messaging about the center, and it worked.

