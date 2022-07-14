Chicago hit-and-run: Surveillance video shows man struck by vehicle in Wicker Park

Warning: Graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — New surveillance video released Thursday shows a vehicle striking a man on Chicago's Northwest Side and then speeding off.

Around 8 a.m. on July 2, police say a white Mazda SUV was traveling southeast on Milwaukee Avenue when it struck a 28-year-old man in the crosswalk.

The man is flipped into the air and lands on the concrete, the video shows.

The Mazda fled southwest on Milwaukee and then southbound on Ashland Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Nobody is in custody.

The Cavanagh Law Group, who has been retained by the victim, is asking anyone with information to contact Tim Cavanagh at 312-425-1900 or tjc@cavanaghlawgroup.com.