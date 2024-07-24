Expand / Collapse search

Chicago hit-and-run: Vehicle strikes 9-year-old girl, seriously injuring her

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  July 24, 2024 9:14pm CDT
South Deering
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a vehicle that struck a 9-year-old girl and drove off on the city's South Side.

The incident occurred on July 18, around 8:39 p.m. The child was walking in the street in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue when she was hit by an SUV.

The girl sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Actual picture of wanted vehicle | CPD

The vehicle is described as a silver SUV with damage to the driver's side front-end and the driver's side mirror. It was last seen traveling northbound on Jeffrey Avenue under the viaduct.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521.