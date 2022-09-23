Chicago hits new milestone with welcoming over 1K migrants to the city

Chicago hit a new milestone when it comes to migrants being sent up from Texas.

More than 1,000 people have been welcomed here — 1,061 to be specific.

All of the migrants were bussed up from the border by the Texas governor.

The city of Chicago says, "We have a duty to provide shelter, food and medical care for each individual and family."

A lot of the migrants have come from Venezuela, walking through multiple countries to get to the United States.

The city expects more arrivals.