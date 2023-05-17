Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Homan Square shooting

article

A man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Homan Square over the weekend.

Police say Gregshawn Clinton, 23, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday when he was identified as the offender who shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old man.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block od West Harrison Street on Friday around 5:40 p.m.

Clinton was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

