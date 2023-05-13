Homan Square shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Homan Square on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a 39-year-old man, was walking on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street around 5:40 p.m. when he was shot.

An unknown offender approached the victim, pulled a gun and started shooting.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.