Chicago man charged in Homan Square shooting: police

A Chicago man was arrested in connection to a shooting on the West Side last spring.

Trevon Redmond, 20, was identified as the offender who shot and seriously wounded a 37-year-old man on May 4, 2023.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street at approximately 9:39 p.m.

Redmond was arrested in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard on Monday.

Trevon Redmond (CPD)

He was charged with one felony count of attempted murder. He appeared in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.