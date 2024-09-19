Man charged with stabbing 2 women during Chicago home invasion

article

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and home invasion after allegedly stabbing two women in Washington Park.



A Chicago man has been charged after stabbing two women during a home invasion Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Marshal Shepherd, 19, allegedly broke into a residence and stabbed two 19-year-old women around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

He was arrested roughly two hours later in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Shepherd was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.

Shepherd has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.