Man charged with stabbing 2 women during Chicago home invasion
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after stabbing two women during a home invasion Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Marshal Shepherd, 19, allegedly broke into a residence and stabbed two 19-year-old women around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue.
He was arrested roughly two hours later in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Shepherd was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.
Shepherd has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
No further information was provided.