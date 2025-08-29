Chicago honors Englewood athlete who turned tragedy into triumph
CHICAGO - A young man from Englewood who was paralyzed as a child is defying the odds in pursuit of his basketball dreams.
What we know:
Martrell Stevens, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, has played wheelchair basketball across the world and will be honored before Friday’s White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.
His path was not easy. At age 4, Stevens was struck by a stray bullet in Englewood, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
Two years later, he picked up wheelchair basketball and never looked back.
Since then, Stevens has traveled internationally, collected numerous medals and been named Illinois’ most valuable player.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism and is now pursuing a master’s degree.
Back in Chicago, Stevens has focused on giving back. This week, he handed out school supplies to local children.
With help from community activists Andrew Holmes and Lisette Guillen of Case Files Chicago, he was recognized by Mayor Brandon Johnson and presented with a basketball signed by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White.
"Being in a wheelchair has given me a different perspective on life. I'm just super grateful for my opportunities that I have, realizing that you need to keep going and keep striving. I'm in my first year in the master's program at U of Illinois, continuing my education. I hope to start a nonprofit in the future to help give back to the communities I grew up in," Stevens said.
What's next:
On Friday, Stevens will take the field to receive a White Sox jersey ahead of the first pitch.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX 32's Kasey Chronis.