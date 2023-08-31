Chicago honors fallen police officers in solemn badge ceremony

There was a somber ceremony Thursday at Chicago Police Headquarters, as the badges of six fallen officers were added to the department's honored star case.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the officer's families for the remembrance event. The stars are hung in recognition of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"Each of these officers' stars will be encased to never be used by another officer in Chicago ever again," a city official said.

Additionally, a moment of silence was offered for former Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez. He died Wednesday at the age of 87.

Rodriguez was Chicago’s first Latino police superintendent but was forced to resign in 1997.

He is best known for rolling out the CAPS community policing program.