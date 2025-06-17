Chicago hospital faces major air conditioning failure amid heat wave

The Brief Weiss Memorial Hospital is experiencing a major air conditioning failure amid a citywide heat wave, causing patient transfers and service limitations. Repairs are expected to take several days due to aging infrastructure, with mechanics working to restore the system. Outpatient services remain open, the emergency room is redirecting ambulances but accepting walk-ins, and patients needing admission are being stabilized and transferred.



A Chicago hospital is facing a major air conditioning failure just as a heat wave grips the city, forcing patient transfers and limiting some services, officials said Tuesday.

What we know:

Weiss Memorial Hospital said in a statement at 6 p.m. Tuesday, that a team of mechanics is working diligently to restore the system.

However, repairs could take several days due to aging infrastructure that was not properly maintained by previous owners, officials said.

"Once the repairs are completed, the hospital will need to be cooled to a comfortable temperature before being allowed to resume operations," the hospital said in part.

Most patients currently being treated at Weiss have been transferred to its sister hospital, West Suburban Medical Center, or other area hospitals.

Outpatient services and supporting areas at Weiss remain open. The emergency room is redirecting ambulances but is still accepting walk-in patients, officials said.

"If any of these patients need admission, they will be stabilized and transferred to another facility," the hospital said.

What's next:

Officials said they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.