Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels.

SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers.

Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay.

During a virtual press conference, leaders cited several studies showing that understaffing is associated with increased risks of healthcare-associated infections.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out the various hospitals for a statement.

Northwestern Medicine responded, writing in part: "The health and safety of our employees and patients is our highest priority. Finding qualified employees today is an issue for every industry and healthcare is not immune. We are actively working to implement strategies to support our employees and redesign how work is done."

Currently, Northwestern Memorial Hospital has 190 positions vacant.