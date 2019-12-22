Chicago house party turns 'chaotic' as mass shooting wounds 13 on South Side

Two people are in custody after a “chaotic” shooting days before Christmas wounded 13 people at a memorial party in Englewood, including a 16-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

The shooting happened about 12:34 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of South May Street, Chicago police said.

The incident stemmed from a dispute inside the home, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a press conference Sunday morning. Shots were fired inside, and people scattered outside, he said. The gunfire continued as people ran out, with two people appearing to shoot “randomly” at those exiting the building. At one point the shots were aimed at someone in a vehicle.

Two people were taken into custody, and a revolver was recovered on one of the suspects, he said.

The victims were between 16 and 48 years old, Waller said. Seven people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and six others — including one of the suspects — went on their own.

Four people were in critical condition, including a 16-year-old boy who was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower back, police said. The suspect who was shot, a 25-year-old man, is among five people in serious condition. He was being treated at St. Bernard Hospital for gunshot wounds to the buttocks and thigh.

Witnesses told police the memorial party was being held for 22-year-old Lonell Irvin, who was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April, Ahern said. While detectives are trying to pinpoint a motive, the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was an isolated incident.

“Right now, it doesn’t appear to have been a targeted or retaliation-type incident,” Ahern said. “It appears to be more of a personal dispute inside the party that spilled out into the street.”

Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) said the shooting happened in the top unit of a two-unit graystone.

Waller said POD cameras helped investigators get information about what transpired, and CPD plans to bolster police in the area.

Area South detectives are investigating.