Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting on Interstate 55 last Thursday on the South Side.

David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of opening fire and striking a woman around 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Archer Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Abarca was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharged of a firearm, according to ISP.

He is being held at Cook County Jail without bond.

No further information was immediately available.