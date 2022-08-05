Woman critically wounded in Stevenson Expressway shooting that involved off-duty Chicago police officer

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway that involved an off-duty Chicago police officer.

It was not clear how the officer was involved, but the civilian agency that oversees the police department said it was called to the scene of the shooting at Archer Avenue around 10:05 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, the Illinois State Police said.

The state police said it was investigating whether the shooting was the result of road rage.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability asked anyone with information to call 312-746-3609.